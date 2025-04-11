SONDASHI FORMULA AN AFRICAN SOLUTION FOR HIV/AIDS – AFRICA UNION



The Africa Union says the Sondashi formula which is herbal medicine for HIV/AIDS is proving to be a good solution for Africa.





The Sondashi formula was discovered by a retired Zambian politician and former Minister Dr Ludwig Sondashi in the early 2000s.



Vice president Mutale Nalumango has disclosed that the Africa Union have endorsed the herbal medicine.





“Sondashi Formula, proving to be good solution for Africa…” These were the exact words from African Union Development Agency AUDA-NEPAD Chief Executive Officer Mme Nardos Bekele-Thomas who paid a courtesy call on our office today (10th April, 2025)” Vice president Nalumango said.



Ms Nalumango says the AUDA-NEPAD Chief has informed the Zambian government of their plan to scale up the Sondashi formula.





“She tipped us about the African Union’s intentions to scale up the Sondashi formula as an African solution towards HIV/AIDS treatment..” said the Vice president.





Ms Nalumango says with the policy changes following the election of President Donald Trump where US was a big donar of HIV drugs Africa is looking at other options.





“Mme Nardos Bekele-Thomas said the Sondashi formula, a potential breakthrough in HIV/AIDS treatment, needs to be scaled up and recognised as an African innovation, particularly with the impending closure of PEPFAR (President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief)” Vice president Nalumango said.





The breakthrough of herbal medicine to be used alongside conventional medicine has had its own challenges because of different interests.



Zambian Eye, 11th April 2025.