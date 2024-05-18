Sonko irked by ‘lasting’ stay of French troops in Senegal

The Senegalese Prime Minister, Ousmane Sonko, has raised the possibility of closing French military bases in the country.

Speaking at a conference in the capital, Dakar, Mr Sonko wondered why Senegal still had several French bases, more than 60 years after independence from France.

Mr Sonko questioned the impact of the French military presence on the country’s sovereignty.

“I reiterate here the desire of Senegal to have its own control, which is incompatible with the lasting presence of foreign military bases in Senegal,” the premier is quoted as saying.

France has about 350 troops in Senegal.

He promised to strengthen ties with Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger who have pushed out French troops and turned to Russia for help in fighting jihadist insurgencies.

Mr Sonko, a firebrand politician, was appointed prime minister by his protégé, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who was elected president in March.