Soon, South Africans will be able to apply for Smart ID and passport through banking apps



Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber has revealed plans to integrate Smart ID and passport application services with South African banking platforms, marking a significant step in the country’s digital transformation.



This initiative follows a groundbreaking agreement between the Department of Home Affairs (DHA), the South African Revenue Service (SARS), the Border Management Authority (BMA), and the Government Printing Works (GPW).





The collaboration leverages SARS’s technological expertise to streamline and modernize civic and immigration services, making them more accessible and efficient.



Through this integration, South African citizens will soon be able to apply for Smart IDs and passports directly via banking apps and at hundreds of bank branches across the country.





This development is part of Schreiber’s “Home Affairs @ Home” vision, which aims to reduce the need for in-person visits to Home Affairs offices for routine transactions.



Additionally, the plan includes secure courier delivery of documents, further minimizing reliance on physical collection points.





The rollout of these improvements is already underway, with further updates expected as the systems are activated. This new phase builds on existing partnerships with banks such as Standard Bank, FNB, Absa, Nedbank, Investec, and Discovery Bank, which have been offering limited Smart ID and passport services through the eHomeAffairs system since 2016.





The expanded network will enhance convenience, security, and help address issues like fraud and identity theft, especially as the DHA phases out the older, less secure green ID books.