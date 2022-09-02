SORRY NO REDUCTION IN FARES – STAKEHOLDERS

By Victoria Kayeye

Sources at the Road Transport and Safety Agency have disclosed that transport fares are likely to remain the same following the reduction in fuel pump prices.

Stakeholders are, however, yet to meet and discuss the way forward.

Some bus operators have told diamond news that the reduction is insignificant and such they will not accept any reduction in the transport fares.

And the Commuters Rights Association of Zambia President, Aaron Kamuti says although there is anxiety among the commuters the way forward is dependent on the engagement with other stakeholders.

On Wednesday, the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) adjusted downwards the fuel pump prices for the month of September, with petrol now costing K21.54 per litre from K23.19 while diesel from K24.87 to K23.12