Soulja Boy Defends Performing At Crypto Ball In Line With Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Soulja Boy has taken to social media to defend his decision to perform at the Crypto Ball event in Washington DC over the weekend.

According to the musician, the programme, which also featured artists such as Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross, was designed to honour President Donald Trump and was too good an opportunity to pass on, as he urgently needed the money.

“Y’all want me to not answer the phone for the president, this is the president of the m** fg United States. Trump wasn’t even there. It was the Crypto Ball for crypto ns,” Soulja said, as caught by The Shade Room. “I don’t give a f what nobody talking about. I’m gonna do whatever the f I want to do. And I’ll go again.”

Soulja Boy isn’t the only artist to defend performing at a controversial event in support of Trump, as in this week, Nelly faced similar backlash from social media users for agreeing to perform at Monday’s inauguration.

In other news, Rapper, Soulja Boy, is having a field day, trolling Canadian megastar, Drake, over recent legal issues emanating from his camp.

Reports say Drake is currently taking action against his entertainment group, UMG, as well as Spotify and iHeartRadio, and it is all concerning Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” with Drake looking to prove that UMG and the streaming service have been artificially boosting stream.

In addition, Drake is he’s accusing the corporation of defamation because they allowed the ped*phile claims to make their way onto the viral diss track.

Plies is also refusing to help matters, by making others aware of the challenge of choosing papers over bars.

The veteran Florida rapper recently filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Meghan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Cardi B, and Soulja Boy, per reports by AllHipHop. He is alleging that the latter’s “Pretty Boy Swag” beat is the same as his 2008 track, “Me & My Goons.”