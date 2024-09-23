Soulja Boy Says He Would’ve “Killed” Diddy’s “B*tch Ass” If He Ever Tried Him

Soulja Boy reacted to Diddy’s arrest on Saturday.



Soulja Boy says he would’ve “killed” Diddy if he ever “tried” him. He made the fiery remark on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday night after authorities arrested the Bad Boy mogul on alleged charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. “If Diddy ever tried me like any of these gay rappers I would have killed his b*tch ass,” Soulja posted.

In the replies, fans shared plenty of laughs on the matter. “Soulja Boy the 1st rapper to say he would’ve killed Diddy if he tried him,” one user posted. Another wrote: “Bro waited until the threat was neutralized to say this.” Others resurfaced images of Soulja appearing to interact with Diddy peacefully in the past.

It’s not the first time Soulja has trolled Diddy on social media in the wake of the allegations. Earlier this year, prior to Diddy’s arrest, he was streaming on Instagram when he noticed he and a friend were wearing the same hoodie. “

This na got the same hoodie, no Diddy, man,” he said at the time. “I ain’t on that Meek Mill-Diddy sht. I ain’t on no Diddy sht, man. He just so happened to get the same hoodie I got. I ain’t on that Diddy sht, bro. I ain’t fcking with that Diddy sh*t. No Diddy, na. On my momma. Everybody say, ‘No Diddy.’”

Diddy pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Tuesday. After failing to get out on bail, he’s currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. TMZ reported over the weekend that he’s on suicide watch, but his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, explained it’s a standard measure for “new, high-profile inmates.”