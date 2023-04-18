Sounds of gunfire as fighting in Sudan enters fourth day

Sounds of gunfire are still being heard in Sudan’s capital Khartoum despite mounting pressure for rival groups to cease the fighting.

A justice and democracy campaigner in Khartoum, Hala Y Alkarib, told BBC’s Newsday programme that she could still hear very loud artillery sounds around her.

“There is nowhere to go because it’s more dangerous to step out and there are no safe routes,” she said, adding that the situation in Khartoum is “extremely deteriorating”.

The Sudanese army and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are reportedly still engaged in fierce fighting to control the military headquarters in the capital.

Al-Arabiya TV reported sounds of “bombings and heavy gunfire” in the vicinity of the general command on Tuesday.

Fighting is also reported around Khartoum airport and other places in Omdurman and Khartoum Bahri.

Both sides have claimed control of the army command as well as the main airport.

There have been multiple international calls for an end to the fighting – which is now in its fourth day and has led to nearly 200 deaths.