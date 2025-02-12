By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Sources say Joel Kamoko was fired for paying K3.6million without any tender process



.he says he was unwell but not drunk when he appeared on ZNBC….



PS Education pays K3.6million without tender processes or prcurement guidelines!



Permanent Secretary Technical Services at Ministry of Education, Joel Kamoko paid K3.6million without referring to any tender processes and without clearance from the Attorney General to buy an education software tool.



Kamoko also directed that all public and private schools to deposit K800 each into M-SAT’s account for the procurement of software, with contributions from government schools alone expected to exceed K8.5 million.



According to the latest Auditor General’s report, M-SAT was allegedly contracted to provide a comprehensive digitalized annual census software to assist the Ministry in collecting educational statistics.



However, Kamoko flouted the Public Procurement Act, 2020, and the Public Procurement Regulations, 2022 and the purchase was not in any annual procurement plan just made the payment like he was buying detergent soap from a home or Kantemba shop.