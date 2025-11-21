South Africa Backs Vietnam’s Bid to Join the G20

As Johannesburg hosts the first-ever G20 Summit on African soil this weekend, South Africa has thrown its weight behind Vietnam’s push to join the group.

Pretoria says Vietnam’s entry would broaden representation for developing economies and strengthen ties between Africa and Southeast Asia.

South Africa also sees Vietnam as a strategic gateway to the ASEAN region, while offering Hanoi expanded access to African markets.

Vietnam has welcomed the support, saying it’s ready to play a bigger role in solving global challenges.