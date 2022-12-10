South Africa bans religious preaching on trains

South Africa’s passenger rail agency (Prasa) has banned religious preaching, gambling and informal trading in its new trains.

Local media outlets reported that rail agency said the move will enhance passenger safety and onboard cleanliness.

The agency’s spokesperson Lilian Mofokeng is quoted as saying that the move is part of measures to ensure that “one particular behavioural system of any other group cannot be imposed on other commuters on board.”

“We are doing this in an effort to ensure that there is the free passage of movement for our commuters, so that they are kept clean and safe,” she added.

But there have been outrage from some quarters to the ban. Pastor Malesela Ledwaba of Bus and Train Ministries is quoted by the local news outlet Scrolla as saying that Prasa has misdirected its priorities.

“What harm do we cause spreading God’s word? Instead of making sure that trains come on time and don’t break, inconveniencing commuters, [Prasa is] targeting God. We pray that, like Saul, they will have their Damascus moment,” he said.

A commuter Bertha Mtsweni also told the outlet that she would defy the regulations.

“I will not be the first one; there were once the likes of Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego. I will be singing the loudest, without any fear, for I trust in the Lord,” she said.

Prasa spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said the new trains are different to the old ones.

“People can see, and freely walk, through all the coaches due to the open design of the new train set,” she said.

Mofokeng added that “Prasa has embarked on a campaign to educate commuters about the new rules. These activities have demonstrated over the years that they inconvenience many commuters and limit free movement inside the train,” she said.

Preaching in public transport is a common phenomenon in many parts of Africa, where majority are very religious.