By Peter Sinkamba

South Africa Confirms 23 countries Want to Join the BRICS Group🤝

South Africa has confirmed that the number of countries that have so far expressed interest to join the BRICS Group has reached 23 of which five are from Africa.

The countries include Algeria, Argentina, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Egypt, Ethiopia, Honduras, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

The high level of interest confirms the status of the BRICS as a leading alliance that will surely defend the interests of the countries of the global South.

It is regrettable that Zambia is NOT among African countries that have so far expressed interest to join the BRICS.

As the saying goes, late comers eat bones.