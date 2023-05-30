South Africa declares diplomatic immunity for attendees of BRICS summit

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has declared the BRICS summit to be held in South Africa in August will be a protected event.

The department gazetted a declaration on Monday (29 May), recognising two meetings that will be covered by diplomatic immunity in terms of the Diplomatic Immunities and Privileges Act.

The first is the BRICS Ministerial Meeting to be held in Cape Town on 1 and 2 June 2023, and the second is the 15th BRICS Summit to be held in Johannesburg from 22 to 24 August 2023.

The latter event has become a highly controversial political hot potato for South Africa, as the event is expected to be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.