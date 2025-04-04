South Africa defends land reform policies at UNGA amid G20 Presidency



A South African delegation led by Zane Dangor, Director-General of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) and the country’s G20 Sherpa, addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as part of diplomatic engagements tied to South Africa’s 2025 G20 Presidency.





Speaking on April 2, 2025, the delegation sought to clarify misconceptions around South Africa’s land reform policies, particularly the controversial Expropriation Act, which allows for land expropriation without compensation under specific conditions. Responding to claims that these policies undermine minority rights, officials emphasized that land reform is aimed at addressing deep-seated racial and structural inequalities stemming from the apartheid era, rather than targeting specific groups.





The delegation pushed back against narratives promoted by figures like Elon Musk and organizations such as AfriForum that land reform disproportionately harms white Afrikaners. Presenting data, they highlighted that Black South Africans own just 4% of private farmland, while white South Africans, who make up less than 10% of the population, control nearly 75%.





South Africa’s G20 priorities solidarity, equality, and sustainability received backing from the UNGA, with broad support for the country’s efforts to drive inclusive economic growth while addressing historical injustices.