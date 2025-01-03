South Africa health department launches investigation after 12-year-old girl gave birth

The Department of Health in the Eastern Cape has launched an investigation after a 12-year-old girl gave birth on New Year’s Day.

The Department of Health (DoH) reported that by 5pm on January 1, a total of 653 babies had been born across the country.

Gauteng recorded more than 200 babies, while KwaZulu-Natal recorded 185.

“The department is however concerned with teenage girls who continue to be counted amongst these mothers, including a 12-year-old mother who delivered a healthy baby in Frontier Hospital in the Eastern Cape,” the DoH said in a statement.

Eastern Cape Health MEC, Ntandokazi Capa, has tasked the head of the health department to send a team of officials to the hospital, along with other government stakeholders to investigate the matter further.

The DoH welcomed Capa’s response.

“This follows a similar action taken in Limpopo which led to the arrest of a man who allegedly impregnated a 13-year-old girl,” it said.

The accused in this matter, a 28-year-old man has appeared in court following a charge of statutory rape as well as sexual grooming of a minor.