South Africa invites leader of Hamas to discuss aid

The foreign affairs minister of South Africa talked to the leader of Hamas to discuss providing help to Palestine, said her office.

After a violent group called Hamas carried out a harmful attack on Israel last week, the Israeli army has put a blockade on Gaza. Gaza is a highly populated area where Hamas is centered.

The Foreign Minister of South Africa, Naledi Pandor, spoke on the phone with Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, representing the South African government.

Hamas, not South Africa, started the conversations, according to the office.

Minister Pandor, while talking on the phone, agreed with the government and said that South Africa is on the same side as Palestine. They also expressed feelings of sadness and regret for the innocent people who died in both Palestine and Israel.

“Minister Pandor and the leader of Hamas talked about ways to provide important help to Gaza and other areas of the Palestinian territories. ”

The minister’s office said they did not support the Hamas attack on Israel, contradicting what a local media house reported.

South Africa is one of the few countries that has openly admitted to having conversations with Hamas since the war started last weekend.