South Africa invites Ukraine’s Zelensky for state visit

The invite comes at the end of a week which saw Kyiv excluded from US-Russia talks on how to bring an end to the three-year war in Ukraine.





In a phone conversation, Ramaphosa and Zelensky “agreed on the urgent need for an inclusive peace process”, according to a statement from the South African president. A sentiment Zelensky echoed by saying “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine”.





South Africa, which has in the past been accused of having a closer relationship with Moscow, has tried to play a role in finding an end to the fighting.





In 2023, Ramaphosa led a delegation consisting of seven African countries, including Egypt, Senegal, Zambia, and Uganda, and met Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (BBC News)