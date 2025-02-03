South Africa is Our Land; It Does Not Belong to Donald Trump” – Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has fired back at U.S. President Donald Trump, telling him to “stick around there in the White House” and focus on resolving America’s own problems. The remarks follow Trump’s threats to cut off all aid and impose sanctions on South Africa over the alleged mistreatment of white residents who remained after the apartheid era. Trump’s comments, posted on his social media platform Truth Social, claimed that “certain classes of people”—a reference to ” and that, as a white person, he was concerned.





Social commentator and media personality Hopewell Chin’ono noted that Trump’s remarks echo unsubstantiated claims propagated by Elon Musk, who has repeatedly suggested that white South Africans are being targeted under the guise of land reform.





Trump further stated, “South Africa is confiscating land and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY. A massive Human Rights VIOLATION, at a minimum, is happening for all to see. I will be cutting off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation of this situation has been completed.”





Donald Trump Arrested

Trump says white South Africans are being mistreated.

Trump’s comments touch on South Africa’s ongoing land reform efforts aimed at addressing historical inequalities that disproportionately benefitted white settlers. Critics argue that Trump’s narrative mirrors tactics used by former colonisers and slave-trading nations, such as the United Kingdom, to justify sanctions on Zimbabwe under Robert Mugabe, when white farmers were ordered to vacate land belonging to native Black people.





Ramaphosa responded defiantly, reminding Trump of the brutal history of colonisation and genocide carried out by white settlers in the United States.



“South Africa is our land. It does not belong to Donald Trump. He can keep America. When I meet him, I will tell him this: ‘You, Donald Trump, are even worse because your forebears came to America and found the indigenous Americans. They wiped them out. They killed nearly all of them.’”





Ramaphosa also pointed out that Trump had no role in the fight against apartheid, stressing that South Africans, with the support of progressive allies, had resolved that struggle on their own.



“When we were facing apartheid, when we were facing oppression, he was not here. He did not fight side by side with us. We were able to resolve apartheid on our own—yes, with support from progressive forces in the world. But as far as I recall, Donald Trump was not around the negotiating table when apartheid ended.”



Ramaphosa made it clear that South Africa would continue its land reform efforts without external interference. He urged Trump to focus on America’s internal issues, such as systemic racism and police brutality.



“Stick around there in the White House. We will handle our business here and find solutions for our problems. Stay out of our issues, and we will not get involved in your issues in America. You have your own problems. Leave us alone.”





The remarks have resonated across South Africa, with many praising Ramaphosa’s firm stance against what is seen as neo-colonial interference. Observers warn that Trump’s statements could further strain diplomatic relations between the two nations, while others call for African solidarity to counter such external pressures.