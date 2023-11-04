South Africa MP kicked out of shadow cabinet following remarks against Israel

The main opposition party in South Africa has taken MP Ghaleb Cachalia out of an important role in the government because of comments he made about the conflict between Israel and Gaza.

MrCachalia, who was the shadow minister for public enterprises for the Democratic Alliance (DA), is believed to have disobeyed the party’s stance on the conflict.

The party chose someone to speak for them in the Israel-Gaza conflict and told other members to not say things publicly that could make the situation worse.

But on Tuesday, Mr. Cachalia posted on Twitter: “I refuse to be kept quiet. ” Israel is killing many people.

The leader of the DA, John Steenhuisen, said that the MP’s behavior is selfish and focused only on their own interests rather than the greater good, according to SABC.

Mr Cachalia said he got a letter from the DA leader firing him, but he still supports the party.

“I will keep a close look on human rights violations here and around the world, and I will always speak honestly and fearlessly to those in authority,” he said.

Mimmy Gondwe will take over as the party’s spokesperson for public enterprises instead of him.