SOUTH AFRICA PRESIDENT FACES UP TO POOR POLL RESULT

(BBC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has described South Africa’s election results as a victory for its democracy, despite his African National Congress (ANC) party losing its majority for the first time.

The party, which was once led by Nelson Mandela, won 159 seats in the 400-seat parliament, down from 230 in the previous assembly.

It is the ANC’s worst election result since apartheid ended 30 years ago – though it still has by far the most seats.

The results announced on Sunday represent a sharp drop in support for the party, which now must go into a coalition to form the next government.

“Our people have spoken, whether we like it or not, they have spoken,” Mr Ramaphosa said.

“As the leaders of political parties, as all those who occupy positions of responsibility in society, we have heard the voices of our people and we must respect their wishes.”

He added that the voters wanted the parties to find common ground.

“Through their votes, they have demonstrated clearly and plainly that our democracy is strong and it is enduring,” he said.

South Africa’s political parties have two weeks to work out a coalition deal, then the new parliament will sit to choose a president.

The centre-right Democratic Alliance (DA) remains the second-largest party in parliament and has said it is open to talks of a coalition.

Former president Jacob Zuma, who now leads the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party that came third, did not attend the results announcement and had suggested that he might challenge them.

Earlier in the day, Mr Zuma called for an election rerun and said the electoral commission should not announce the final results.

Mr Zuma has been the political wildcard in this election – and he is preparing to flex his muscles as the kingmaker in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal, where the MK party has wrestled a huge chunk of votes from the ANC.