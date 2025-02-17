South Africa rejects Starlink investment over Musk’s controversial views





South Africa has decided not to pursue Starlink’s satellite internet service due to concerns over Elon Musk’s views, which the Presidency has criticized as “unprogressive” and “racist.”





The decision follows a public exchange between Musk and President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the country’s land reform policies.



Musk had raised questions about South Africa’s Expropriation Act, accusing the government of having openly racist ownership laws.





His comments were met with a sharp response from South Africa, with Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya stating that South Africa would not entertain investments from a business figure known for spreading “lies” and holding harmful views.





The ongoing tension has impacted negotiations to bring Starlink, a project of Musk’s SpaceX, to South Africa.





South African officials had been in discussions with Starlink to offer high-speed internet to underserved regions, but those talks have now stalled.



President Ramaphosa clarified that the Expropriation Act, which allows for land to be expropriated without compensation under certain conditions, is a legal process aimed at ensuring equitable access to land and addressing past injustices, not a mechanism for land confiscation.





Despite Musk’s remarks, South Africa remains committed to its land reform policies and is engaged in diplomatic discussions with the U.S. government over the matter.