South Africa Rejects U.S. Executive Order, Defends Land Reform Policy

The South African government has strongly condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order freezing aid and offering refugee status to white South African farmers, calling the decision “misguided” and based on misinformation. Officials have pledged to engage with the U.S. administration to clarify the country’s land policies.

Signed on February 7, 2025, the executive order cites concerns over South Africa’s land expropriation policy and its stance on Israel. Trump has accused the government of targeting Afrikaner farmers and linked land reform to violence against white landowners.

In response, South Africa’s presidency dismissed these claims, insisting that land reform is a lawful and necessary process to correct historical inequalities.

“This decision is based on a distorted narrative about South Africa’s land policies,” a government spokesperson said. “Land reform is a constitutional process aimed at addressing economic disparities, not discriminating against any group.”

The government emphasized that while it remains committed to diplomatic engagement, it will not be pressured into altering its policies by external forces.

Officials have warned that the executive order could harm relations between the two nations, particularly in areas of trade and investment.

The administration is expected to seek international support to counter potential economic and diplomatic fallout, while reaffirming that land redistribution will continue in accordance with the law.