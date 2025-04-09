South Africa Reportedly Flags Wicknell Chivayo’s Suspected Money Laundering With The FBI And other Countries

South Africa has reportedly flagged Wicknell Chivayo’s suspected Money Laundering Activities with America’s FBI and other countries.

According to a video shared on journalist Maynard Manyowa’s Dug Up, the FIC discovered that some of the money Chivayo received ended up in the South East and America. This prompted them to raise the issue with authorities in those countries.

FIC Report On Wicknell Chivayo’s Suspected Money Laundering

Recently, the FIC in South Africa released information on how businessman Wicknell Chivayo used the R800 million rand he earned from a deal he fostered between ZEC and RenForm.

According to FIC case MIREF-240719-0000003, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission contracted Renform to supply election materials in conjunction with the Ministry of Finance. Between April 2023 and May 2024, the company received 1.1 billion Rands. The money was paid to RenForm through Zimbabwe Government accounts, including the Reserve Bank and First Rand Bank accounts.

It is alleged that chivayo acted as an agent between the Government and RenForm. R800 million was transferred to Chivayo-linked companies listed on the FIC report. These companies included Intratek Holdings, Edenbreeze Pty Ltd, and Dolintel Trading. His personal account is said to have also received some of the money.

FIC Flags Wiknell Chivayo’s Suspected Money Laundering

The FIC flagged the movement of funds as a money laundering tactic called layering. After investigating, they opened a case of money laundering against the businessman.

As if that were not enough, FIC is said to have reported the cash movements to America’s FBI and Department of Justice. Wicknell, who acted as an agent for RenForm, may face charges in both countries of money laundering, fraud, and corruption.

According to a Dug Up report by Maynard Manyowa, this case may put Zimbabwe back on the Financial Action Task Force grey list again.