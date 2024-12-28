South Africa risks removal from U.S. Trade Program over Russia ties



South Africa’s economic future is at stake as tensions escalate with the U.S. over its close ties to Russia and other adversaries. The incoming Trump administration and key congressional Republicans are considering removing South Africa from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a trade program that provides duty-free access to the U.S. market for eligible African nations.





At risk are billions in exports, including cars and citrus fruits, which support tens of thousands of jobs in South Africa. The removal from AGOA could deal a severe blow to the country’s economy, with industries reliant on U.S. markets facing significant losses.





Washington’s growing concerns stem from South Africa’s military cooperation with Russia, including joint exercises, hosting Russian warships, and training military officials in Moscow. South Africa has also refused to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations, further straining relations.





A report by the Center for African Studies at Howard University in 2023 emphasized that AGOA beneficiaries must align with U.S. national security and foreign policy interests. South Africa’s actions are increasingly seen as contradictory to those requirements.





With economic stakes high and diplomatic tensions rising, South Africa faces a critical decision: realign its foreign policy or risk losing a vital trade partnership with the U.S.