South Africa starts ‘water shifting’ to address shortages

South Africa‘s Rand Water is using “water shifting” to solve the water shortages in Johannesburg and the surrounding Gauteng province.

Water shifting means moving water from one place to another so that everyone has enough water to use.

The main city of the country has been having problems with not having enough water for a few weeks. This is because people use a lot of water during the spring and summer, and the pipes that bring water are broken and leaking.

The government has recommended using water shifting instead of water cuts or water shedding as a preferred way to handle water scarcity.

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu, requested that the measure be put into action when visiting the areas affected last week.

Rand Water is asking people to stay calm because there won’t be a shortage of water in Gauteng.

Makenosi Maroo, who works for Rand Water, said that there is plenty of water available, so we don’t need to worry about experiencing a day zero in the province.