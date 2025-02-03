South Africa to make sex offender registration public





In a landmark decision, the South African government has announced that the National Register for Sex Offenders (NRSO) will be made publicly accessible by the end of February 2025.





The move aims to enhance public safety and increase transparency regarding convicted sex offenders, particularly those involved in crimes against children and individuals with mental disabilities.



Previously, the register was only available to certain employers in sectors such as education and healthcare.





With this new development, individuals and organizations will be able to verify the criminal background of those in positions of trust.





The decision is expected to have far-reaching implications for both public safety and the rehabilitation of offenders.