South Africa welcomes Malawi court ruling on Bushiri extradition



The South African government has welcomed the ruling by Malawi’s Chief Resident Magistrate Court in the extradition case of prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary Bushiri.





The decision marks a significant step in efforts to bring the couple back to South Africa to face trial.



Shepherd and Mary Bushiri were arrested in South Africa in 2020 on multiple criminal charges, including rape, violating bail conditions, and contraventions of financial, banking, aviation, and immigration laws.





While out on bail, they fled the country under unclear circumstances and were later located in Malawi. South Africa subsequently submitted a formal extradition request to Malawian authorities.





The ruling affirms judicial independence and international legal cooperation, reinforcing public trust in both countries’ legal systems. It also highlights the importance of international treaties in tackling transnational crime and ensuring fugitives are held accountable.





South African authorities have confirmed that the Bushiris plan to appeal the ruling, a move the government intends to oppose.





If the appeal proceeds, officials will await the outcome before taking further steps. If the couple chooses not to appeal, Malawi’s Central Authority will formally notify South Africa, allowing INTERPOL and the South African Police Service (SAPS) to coordinate their transfer. The South African state will cover all extradition costs.



The court found that South Africa met the legal requirements under Malawi’s Extradition Act. Of the 13 charges presented, 10 were deemed sufficient to justify prosecution.





South Africa remains committed to strengthening legal and diplomatic efforts to ensure fugitives face justice and that the rule of law is upheld across borders.