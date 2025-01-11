South African actress reveals the identity of her best friend she accused of having affair with her husband

South African actress, Denise Zimba, has revealed the identity of her best friend of nearly two decades who she accused of having an affair with her estranged German husband, Jacob Schlichtig.

The singer revealed the double betrayal earlier in a post on Friday.

In an update, Denise posted photos of herself with her Schlichtig and the friend identified as Mpumi Mdluli. The photos were taken at Denise’s wedding.

“These pictures land really different now … The day of my wedding, your speech, just two years ago … Little did I know,” she captioned the post.

In June last year, Denise revealed that she dumped her husband because she caught him playing with himself while texting another woman.

She also said Schlichtig refused to buy a plane ticket for her mother to travel to Germany to help her with the kids. Instead he paid €900 for the medical treatment of his sick cat.

She dropped the bombshell in court papers she filed in the Joburg High Court.

She is opposing Schlichtig’s application for an order to force her to return their children to Germany, where he lives.

He is claiming that she unlawfully removed them from the country.