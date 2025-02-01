SOUTH AFRICAN AIRLINE REOPENS OFFICE IN LUSAKA



Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali says Zambia has set an ambitious but attainable goal to establish the nation as a leading transport and logistics hub in the region.





Mr Tayali said to achieve the said goal, government is investing in infrastructure, streamlining regulatory frameworks and fostering partnerships that make Zambia an attractive destination for aviation investment.



Mr Tayali said this today in a speech read on his behalf by Director for Transport, Nkumbu Siame at the reopening of the South African Airways office in Lusaka.





Mr Tayali noted that government remains committed to ensuring a business-friendly environment that supports airline growth, enhances efficiency and ultimately benefits the Zambian people.



“It reinforces Zambia’s position as a central player in regional and international connectivity and strengthens our aviation sector’s competitiveness,” he added.





He also said government recognizes that the growth of Zambia’s aviation sector is built on strong partnerships and looks forward to deepening this collaboration with South African Airways.





And speaking at the same event, Minister of Tourism Rodney Sikumba represented by his Permanent Secretary Evans Muhanga called for more collaborations in the aviation sector adding that the reopening of the South African Airways office is important for connectivity, as it contributes to increased number of tourists.



ZANIS