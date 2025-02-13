SOUTH AFRICAN COACH PITSO MOSIMANE CRITICIZED IN IRAN (SHAMING HIS COUNTRY OF BIRTH TOO 🇿🇦)

KARIMI STATEMENT:

Pitso Mosimane is a very bad coach who comes from a country whose football is weaker than Iran.

Pitso Mosimane criticised after leaving Iranian Club Esteghlal, with the club’s former CEO Hojjat Karimi serving him harsh Wotowoto of words.

“Right from the start, they claimed of bringing the African Lion to Iran. A very bad coach i must say and has been sacked many times,”

“Why did we need to bring a coach from Africa and a country whose football is much weaker than our football in Iran? We didn’t say anything during this time so as not to weaken the team, but it was clear to me that he wouldn’t succeed.

“Instead of bringing a coach to Esteghlal from a country with a style in football, we brought a coach from a place where I think Iran should export coaches [to].”