South African court hears claims that ‘Longwe Twala shot Senzo Meyiwa’

A lawyer representing one of the men accused of killing South African footballer Senzo Meyiwa has claimed he was killed by a shot fired by Longwe Twala, the son of legendary music producer Chicco Twala.

Thulani Mngomezulu, the lawyer for accused number one, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, told a court that Meyiwa was killed by a bullet fired from his father’s gun.

Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for the murder of the Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana footballer.

Longwe was present when the then Bafana Bafana captain Meyiwa was shot and killed at the home of his then girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus east of Johannesburg.

The latest allegations emerged during the cross-examination of state witness and ballistic expert Lt-Col Christian Mangena at the Pretoria High Court.

This was after it was confirmed that ballistics report had shown that the bullet belonged to Chicco’s firearm.

“But what can associate Chicco Twala with the testing of the firearm is the presence of Longwe at the crime scene when Senzo was shot. That is how they are linked,” said Mngomezulu.

“Chicco is the father to Longwe. There is a theory, which I will prove later, that Longwe is the one who fired a shot at Senzo Meyiwa. I just want to know.”

Mangena answered: “I cannot comment on that one. That is not the only firearm I received. I received other firearms as well, and all tested negative with the bullet.”

An adamant Mngomezulu insisted : “I put it to you that the firearm that Longwe used to shoot Senzo was a 38 special revolver and not a 9mm.”

Mangena testified in August last year that the gun found on accused number three, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, when he was arrested in 2015 for a separate matter, is the same one that killed Meyiwa.