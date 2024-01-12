South African DJ Black Coffee recovering after “severe travel accident” on a plane while enroute to a show in Argentina

South African dance music superstar DJ Black Coffee is reportedly recovering after suffering from “a severe travel accident” on a plane while enroute to a show in Argentina.

An announcement of the incident, whose details are still sketchy, was made by the musician’s team on his social media on Wednesday.

“Black Coffee was involved in a severe travel accident on a flight en route to his scheduled show in Mar del Plata. The incident resulted in unforeseen complications and left him with some injuries.

“We can confirm that he is receiving the best possible medical attention and is surrounded by supportive family and team,” read the statement.

Black Coffee’s team requested privacy for the musician at what they said was a trying time for him and his family.

“In respect of his privacy, we kindly request understanding and patience from the media and his fans.

Despite the challenges presented, Black Coffee is optimistic and recovering well. He looks forward to being back with you all very soon,” the statement said.

South African Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa posted that he had spoken to the musician’s family, who confirmed that he was recovering.

“I wish you a speedy recovery, Black Coffee. You have done so much to elevate South African music and take it to the world. I spoke to Black Coffee’s family last night who are with him. All the best in your recovery Mashiane, Zukuzela, Masiyana.”