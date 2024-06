A South African Film director, Nkosi Nathi, has taken to social media to express his disappointment after a DNA test revealed he isn’t the biological father of his partner’s newborn daughter.

Nkosi said he received the news of becoming a father nine months ago and has doted on the baby girl since she was born. He said a minor incident caused him to go conduct a DNA test and the result came back negative.

He said he decided to share his story to encourage other men to conduct a DNA test .