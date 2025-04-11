South African football to introduce VAR technology, confirms Minister McKenzie



Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has confirmed that Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology will soon be introduced to South African football.



In a recent statement, McKenzie announced that the necessary funding and training for referees are secured, marking a significant step in modernizing the sport.





The implementation of VAR will align with FIFA regulations, facilitated through the South African Football Association (SAFA). Following productive discussions with SAFA leadership, McKenzie revealed that an advertisement to secure service providers for the technology will be published within seven days, indicating swift progress.



This development is part of McKenzie’s long-standing commitment to introduce VAR by April 2025, a promise he reaffirmed in late March 2025. Expressing gratitude to SAFA and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for their collaboration, McKenzie emphasized that the initiative is fully supported and on track. South African football is now set to benefit from a major upgrade in officiating standards.