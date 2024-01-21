South African Govt seeks to stop auction of Nelson Mandela’s belongings

South African Government seeks to stop auction of Nelson Mandela’s belongings

The South African government is appealing a court ruling that allowed the proposed online auction of some of Nelson Mandela’s belongings. The South African Heritage Resources Agency has filed court papers to prevent the auction, arguing that some of the items are objects of national heritage.

Guernsey’s auction house in New York had planned to auction about 70 of Mandela’s items as part of a fundraising effort for a memorial garden near his burial site. The government had previously blocked the sale, but the organizers won a court judgment last month.

The Heritage Resources Agency is now seeking permission to appeal the judgment.