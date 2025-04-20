South African Justice Department condemns Floyd Shivambu’s visit to fugitive Bushiri’s church



The South African Justice Department, under the leadership of Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, has strongly condemned MK Party Secretary-General Floyd Shivambu for attending an Easter service at Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s church in Malawi on April 18, 2025.



Bushiri, who fled South Africa in 2020 while facing charges of fraud, money laundering, and rape, remains the subject of an active extradition request from South Africa to Malawi. Kubayi labeled Shivambu’s visit as a “blatant act of disrespect” towards the country’s legal system, arguing that it undermines the credibility of the judiciary, erodes public trust, and downplays the severity of the charges against Bushiri.



She further stressed that the gesture sends a damaging message to crime victims. In response, the MK Party distanced itself from Shivambu’s actions, clarifying that the visit was undertaken in a personal capacity and without the party’s approval, reiterating its commitment to justice and ethical governance.



The incident has sparked widespread backlash on social media platforms, with many criticizing Shivambu’s association with a fugitive and accusing him of insulting law-abiding citizens.