South African Man Arrested For Fathering Christmas Baby With 13-year-old Girl

A 28-year-old South African man has been arrested in Seshego, Limpopo, on charges of statutory rape after allegedly fathering a child with a 13-year-old girl, who gave birth on Christmas Day at Seshego Hospital.

Limpopo Premier Dr. Phophi Ramathuba welcomed the arrest, stressing the need for swift justice and the protection of children’s rights. The suspect is in custody and will appear in court soon.

On the same day, more than 1,360 babies were born across South Africa’s public health facilities, with 90 delivered by teenage mothers.

This marks a decrease from previous years, with 145 teen pregnancies recorded in 2023. Department of Health spokesperson Foster Mohale attributed the decline to interventions such as sexual reproductive health campaigns and youth-friendly health services aimed at improving