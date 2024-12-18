South African man brutally k!lls his girlfriend, posts photo of her lifeless body on Facebook

A South African man, Sbusiso Lawrence has sparked outrage after k!lling his ex-girlfriend, Nontobeko Cele and sharing a photo of her lifeless body riddled with stab wounds on Facebook.

He filmed himself with his face covered in blood, confessing to the m8rder.

The disturbing material went viral late on Tuesday night, 17 December 2024.

The incident reportedly happened in Durban on the same day.

Sbusiso Lawrence presented his reasons to justify his killing of his ex-girlfriend. According to him:

☞ He spent lot of money on her,

☞ She cheated and fell pregnant

☞ He forgave her and was raising the child

☞ She got RAF money and dumped him.

It was too much,he killed her. pic.twitter.com/ZRlJ68ury1 — Don Smasher (@donsmasher74) December 18, 2024

The photo shows her lying on her back and facing up, with what appears to be stab wounds on her neck. Her clothing is soaked in blood.

In his confession, the killer seemingly justifies his actions, saying the woman had toyed with him and got pregnant for another man while they were still involved.

He claims he accepted her child as if it were his own, taking care of them. But, in a twist, the woman ended their relationship.