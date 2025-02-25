‘South African National Defence Force has been turned into a Mickey Mouse force’ – top general speaks out

“South African borders are porous because you, the politicians, have decided you want a Mickey Mouse defence force,” SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Lieutenant-General Peter Ntshavheni Maphaha said.

Speaking at the funeral of Staff Sergeant Ishmael Molahlehi held in the Free State over the weekend, Maphaha warned the government that borders were not protected, leaving many vulnerable.

He stressed that South Africa was seen a ‘big brother’ in Africa given its position in the world as a global player and also a leader in Africa in terms of economic and geopolitics.

“You cannot be a big brother if you are unable to wield a stick that will make people afraid,” he said.

His scathing comments highlight the difficulties facing the military both at home and abroad at a time when the SANDF is dealing with the terrible loss of 14 soldiers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Honour, responsibility, and sacrifice are qualities that the late Molahlehi embodied throughout his life, and members of the SANDF were strongly urged to uphold them throughout the service.

Other slain soldiers funerals took place at the weekend.

Maphaha said that the SANDF was mandated to protect and defend the country, adding that any home will display its character by the level of security it places around it.

“What we give to the SANDF should symbolise that. How many of you will build an expensive and beautiful house and not fence it and protect it? I don’t think any of you will do that,” he said.

He urged politicians to take into consideration the importance of equipping the troops with the necessary resources to protect the country.

This comes as many complain about the SANDF not being ready to defend the country.

