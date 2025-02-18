South African Police to roll out police body cameras starting April 2025

SAPS to roll out police body cameras starting April 2025



The South African Police Service (SAPS) is set to begin rolling out body cameras to its officers starting in April 2025.





This initiative aims to enhance transparency and accountability within the police force, thereby improving public trust.





Initially, the plan is to equip approximately 100 officers annually with body cameras, each costing around R29,000.





This move follows previous discussions and pilot programs, including a significant investment by Cape Town in 2023, where the city allocated R860 million over three years to equip law enforcement officers with body-worn and in-vehicle cameras.





The implementation of body cameras is expected to provide valuable evidence in interactions between police officers and the public, potentially leading to higher conviction rates and a reduction in police misconduct.