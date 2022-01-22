South African Veteran actor Patrick Shai best known for the roles in Soul City, Generations and Zero Tolerance has died on Saturday morning, January 22, 2022.

The family spokesperson Amogelang Mmusi confirmed the news of the tragedy in a statement.

The news of his demise comes barely a week after he came under fire for using inappropriate language in a video posted on social media, when he challenged rapper Cassper Nyovest to a boxing match, Channel 24 reported.

The grounds of the attack on the rapper were unclear but he apologised to Cassper for his strong language towards his mother and everyone affected by his remarks.

Details surrounding his death are still sketchy however Sunday World reported that he committed suicide.

In the statement issued by the family, they asked for time and privacy to process the tragic event.

Shai’s career spanned decades and included starring in legendary productions such as Bophelo Ke Semphekgo, in which he played the role of Nkwesheng before actor Seputla Sebogodi took over.

He became a household name after appearing in numerous television series including Mission Top Secret, Zero Tolerance, Hillside, Soul City and Yizo Yizo.

Shai also had an extensive feature film resumé which included Cry, the Beloved Country and Critical Assignment.

His most recent TV role saw him reunite with Sebogodi on screen to play the role of Mr Phasha on 1 Magic’s The River.