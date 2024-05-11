South African woman allegedly raped and murdered by her friend’s boyfriend

A South African woman, Tracy Smeers, was allegedly raped and stabbed to death by her friend’s boyfriend.

An NGO, Women For Change, disclosed this in a post on Friday, May 10, 2024.

According to the post, the incident happened on May 4 in Brits, North West

.

It is alleged that Tracy was babysitting for friends, as the couple wanted to go out.

The friend’s boyfriend allegedly came back later that night, telling his girlfriend he was checking on the children.

While Tracy was sleeping, the father of the children she was babysitting, allegedly attacked her. He then allegedly raped her before stabbing her to death.

Meanwhile, Tracy was laid to rest on Friday, May 10.