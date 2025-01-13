South African woman has alleged that her husband slept with her niece for a year

A South African woman, Fundiswa, has alleged that her husband slept with her niece for a year.

She disclosed this while reacting to South African actress Denise Zimba’s post in which she accused her best friend of having an affair with her estranged German husband.

According to Fundiswa, the incident happened many years ago when her niece was between 17 and 18.

Fundiswa said she found out about the alleged affair years after it happened and her niece, who is now married with kids, has apologised.

She added that it was ‘consensual’.

“My Niece slept with my husband for a good year. I was working as a technician and came. Back home too tired to have sex… Only found out so very late in life that he broke her virginity….so nje gal such is life,” she wrote.