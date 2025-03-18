South African woman shot d3ad her boyfriend

Family members, friends and advocacy groups are demanding justice for a 27-year-old woman, Zakithi Zasemhlungwini Ndaba, who was shot and k!lled, allegedly by her boyfriend in South Africa.

Women For Change in a statement on Monday, March 17, 2025, said Zakithi, who studied journalism and media studies and later pursued a career in culinary school, was murdered in her apartment in Sunninghill, Johannesburg.

According to reports, Zakithi’s family became concerned when they could not reach her.

Their worst fears were confirmed the next day when security personnel from her apartment complex found her lifeless body on March 7.

The boyfriend, Aviwe Poswa fled the scene but handed himself over to SAPS on Sunday, 16 March 2025.

His bail hearing is on 20 March at 8am at Alexandra Court, Room 1 in Johannesburg.

A friend, Sibusisiwe Busie, in a post on Monday, March 17, said Zakithi had tried to end the relationship but Aviwe threatened to take their child away.

“Zakithi tried to leave Aviwe, but he threatened to take her child away with the help of his family. This was part of his plan. Aviwe Poswa planned everything. If you are a victim of Aviwe or know someone who is, please come forward-your voice matters. We must stand together for Zakithi,” Busie wrote.

Zakithi leaves behind a grieving family and a young child. Her loved ones describe her as a kind and vibrant soul whose life was cut short by senseless violence.

Zakithi’s death has sparked renewed calls for stricter measures against domestic violence and femicide. Advocacy groups are urging authorities to strengthen efforts in ensuring justice for victims and protection for those at risk.