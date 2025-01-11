South African woman stabbed to d3ath by her boyfriend for wearing bum shorts

A South African woman, Phindiswa Toshi Mpomposhe was stabbed to d3ath by her boyfriend, Mkhuseli Ludidi.

Advocacy group Women For Change issued a statement on Thursday, January 9, 2025, regarding the incident in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on New Year’s Day.

It was gathered that Phindiswa was m8rdered by Mkhuseli because she wore bum shorts at the beach.

Phindiswa, along with her sister and friends, including her boyfriend, had gone to the beach for the New Year’s celebration.

An argument broke out after she changed into the bum shorts borrowed from her sister, which her boyfriend considered too revealing.

Although it seemed like the argument had been resolved, the boyfriend stabbed her to d3ath when they got back home.

“It is alleged that the incident stemmed from an argument between the couple, reportedly sparked by Phindiswa’s choice of clothing and socialising with friends during a New Year’s celebration,” the statement read.

“Witnesses stated that after the argument, everything appeared normal, and the group continued their celebrations before eventually going to bed.

“The sisters left for the beach while the couple was still sleeping. A couple of hours later, the family received a call from the police.

“According to the police, after the murder, the boyfriend arrived at the Harare police station in Khayelitsha covered in blood, claiming someone had been injured.

“However, he fled before providing further details, prompting a police chase.

“The boyfriend was arrested with two kitchen knives in his possession, and Phindiswa’s lifeless body was later found in Kuyasa.

“The couple had allegedly been dating for eight months, and witnesses stated that Phindiswa endured abuse for a long time and was aware it had gotten physical. We are heartbroken over the loss of such a beautiful soul. Fly high, Sister.”