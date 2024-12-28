South African woman stabbed to d3ath by her fiancé

A 24-year-old woman, Ntombizodwa Hlatshwayo, 24, was allegedly st@bbed to d3ath by her fiancé in South Africa.

Advocacy group, Women For Change, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, December 27, 2024.

According to the group, the young woman was k!lled in Turffontein, Johannesburg, on 11 December 2024.

“Ntombizodwa’s fiancé was immediately arrested by the police. This case was never reported by the media. We are heartbroken over the loss of such a beautiful soul. Fly high,” the statement read.