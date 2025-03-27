South African Woman turns on love song and attempts suicide

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) have rescued a woman who consumed several bottles of medication in an attempt to end her life.

Multiple calls were received from residents in the area on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, reporting that the woman had turned on a love song and was in the process of attempting suicide.

Responding Officers found the music blaring and the woman unconscious.

Reaction Officers were forced to break a gate that was locked from the inside after arriving on the scene and finding the female lying on the kitchen floor.

Reaction Officers have not gathered information at this stage but were informed that the female lived with her girlfriend on the premises.

The girlfriend was not on the scene at the time of the incident.