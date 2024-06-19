South African youngest MPs, 20 &22

SOUTH Africa’s 7th Parliament held its first sitting, which saw the swearing in of the country’s youngest legislators Cleo Wilskut and Jasmine Petersen who are aged 20 and 22 years respectively.

These two are members of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), which is backing the ANC on the GNU talks.

“As the voting for Speaker went on, one of those that took part was Cleo Wilskut, who at the age of 20 is this Parliament’s youngest MP,” reads a statement from the PA party.