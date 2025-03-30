South African17-year-old boy jailed for raping three minor boys on several occasions

A 17-year-old boy has been sentenced to an effective 12 years in prison after being convicted of r@ping three young boys multiple times between 2021 and his arrest.

The Calvinia Regional Court handed down the ruling this weekend, marking the end of a harrowing case that shocked the small Northern Cape community.

According to Northern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Cherelle Ehlers, the teenager—who was just 14 at the time of the first attack—preyed on three boys, aged four, six, and eight. The assaults occurred on multiple occasions when the victims were playing soccer alone.

The accused was found guilty on five counts of r@pe, with the court imposing a 12-year sentence for each charge. However, the sentences will run concurrently, meaning he will serve a maximum of 12 years behind bars.

Northern Cape Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola commended the investigative team, particularly Detective Warrant Officer David Matthys and state prosecutor Darryl Bromkamp, for their thorough work in securing the conviction.

The case has left residents of Nieuwoudtville deeply disturbed, with many calling for stricter measures to protect children from s3xual violence. The sentencing brings some closure to the victims’ families, though the trauma inflicted on the young boys will require long-term support and counseling.

This case serves as a grim reminder of the vulnerability of children and the urgent need for vigilance against s3xual predators, regardless of their age. Authorities urge anyone with information about similar crimes to come forward and report them to the police immediately.