South Africans sl@m Tyla, after she shared a tweet in support of Chidinma Adetshina

South Africans on X are slamming singer Tyla, after she shared a tweet in support of Nigerian model, Chidinma Adetshina who recently dropped out of Miss South Africa 2024, following investigations about her nationality.

Miss Adetshina, a 23-year-old law student said her father is Nigerian while her mum is a South African of Mozambican descent.

Some South Africans, however questioned whether she’s really a citizen of the country and took to social media to ask for her to be removed from the pageant.

SA home Affairs then began an investigation into Chidinma’s roots and discovered that the identity of an “innocent” South African mother “may have been stolen” by Adetshina’s mother. This prompted Chidinma to withdraw from the competition.

Reacting to the backlash Chidinma received, South African singer, Tyla said though she loves her country, however, she doesn’t condone bullying. Her fellow countrymen who weren’t having it, took to the comment section to drag the ‘Water’ singer.