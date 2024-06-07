South Africa’s ANC looking at all options to form government after elections

African National Congress leaders met on Thursday to agree on potential partners to form a new South African government.

That’s after voters, angered by economic stagnation and national decline, dismantled the ANC’s long-held parliamentary majority.

At talks in Johannesburg, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said it was a time for “sober minds”.

“We’re not dealing with the discussions from a point of view of locking ourselves into one option and we’re looking at all various options.”

The ANC said on Wednesday that it was leaning towards a government of “national unity” with a wide range of parties.

But the electoral maths has created a complicated situation.

Of the next three biggest parties, the Democratic Alliance has indicated that it will not join a government that includes the populist MK or the Marxist Economic Freedom Fighters.

The pro-business DA would be popular with the markets but a harder sell to ANC supporters.

A deal with the EFF or MK would be popular with some parts of the ANC but would likely rattle investors.

The DA is also seen as a party of white privilege, though it says its policies would benefit all South Africans.

Nevertheless, ANC supporters like party member Sinah Molokwane in Soweto are anxious.

“I am wondering who is going to be with the ANC in parliament about this. So, I’m just worried about that but hopefully not DA.”

Outside the National Executive Committee talks, a group of ANC supporters protested against partnering with the DA.

They carried signs reading “Not in our names” and “The DA wants to destroy the ANC”. VOA Zimbabwe